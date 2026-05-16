ASUS recently showed off its ROG branded DDR5 RAM kit, dubbed the DDR5 RGB Edition 20. The memory kit was first announced during the brand’s ROG Day 2026 in China, and is being released as part of the brand’s 20th anniversary.

The memory kit is developed in collaboration with BIWIN (makes sense, seeing that the memory maker is a certified partner), and is technically the first memory kit to be shipped out under the ASUS ROG branding. Adding on, the DDR5 RGB Edition 20 is also not your standard kit: it is non-binary, using dual 24GB sticks for a total capacity of 48GB. Additionally, it’s rated for 6,000MT/s and has CL timings for 26-36-36-76.

Other specifics of the ASUS ROG DDR5 RGB Edition 20 is that the modules use SK Hynix M-die ICs and come with a lifetime warranty. Further, it’ll work with both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP profiles, but there is also a dedicated “ROG Mode” for ROG users and systems, meaning that it will also support Aura Sync lighting.

Further adding on to the announcement, ASUS also announced a Certified Memory Program, listing 14 DRAM partners that include ADATA, Apacer, ASGARD, BIWIN, Corsair, G.SKILL, GeIL, Kingston, KLEVV, LExar, Silicon Power, TeamGroup, V-Color, and Viper Gaming.

On a sidebar, ASUS’ actions feel conflicting: at the end of last year, rumours came about that it was planning on producing its own DRAM, in order to relieve the ongoing memory shortage and crisis. Almost immediately, it shut down all rumours and it made sense why. That said, and technically speaking, though, it isn’t making its own RAM, but rather, outsourcing it to a memory maker.

The ASUS ROG DDR5 RGB Edition 20 is expected to go on sale late June in China, at a steep price tag of 5,999 yuan (~RM3,490). There is still no word on global availability.

(Source: Videocardz, ASUS)