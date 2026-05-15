The new Razer Blade 18 has been unveiled, nearly two months after the announcement of the refreshed Blade 16. In keeping with the theme, the laptop is designed with beefy specs and premium components, serving as the modern desktop replacement.

Unlike the new Blade 16, this Blade 18 doesn’t run on Arrow Lake. Rather, it runs on the new Arrow Lake Refresh for laptop, and more specifically, the Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus. This is a 24-core CPU, comprising eight P-Cores and 16 E-Cores. The P-Cores have a turbo boost of 5.5GHz, while the E-Cores turbo all the way up to 4.7GHz. In addition, it has a 36MB Smart Cache and a maximum TDP of 160W.

Other hardware specifications include up to 128GB DDR5-6400 RAM and an RTX 5090, although that depends on the configuration. The base model gets you an RTX 5070 Ti with 32GB RAM. Going up the ladder by one notch, you get a model with an RTX 5080 and the same 32GB RAM configuration. It’s the RTX 5090 variant that offers three flavours of RAM: 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

Regardless of the internal hardware, all variations of the Blade 18 sport the same 18-inch Dual Mode display: UHD+ (3,840 x 2,400) at 240Hz or FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) at 440Hz, and with a 3ms response time. Storage-wise, the laptop starts with a base 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, but there is room for expansion of up to 8TB PCIe 4.0 and 4TB PCIe 5.0.

For ports, the Blade 18 features one HDMI 2.1 port, three USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, one Thunderbolt 5, one Thunderbolt 4, an SDCard Reader, a 2.5Gb LAN port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. For wireless connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Other specs of the laptop include a 99Wh battery, a 400W adapter, and a total weight of 3.2kg.

The Razer Blade 18 will retail from US$3,999.99 (~RM15,800). Sadly, Malaysia still hasn’t been put back on the list of countries to officially get the laptop, so if you don’t find one, it is likely going to be a grey market unit.

(Source: Razer)