The Insta360 GO 3S debuted back in 2024 as a tiny yet versatile action camera. Now, roughly two years after its initial launch, the brand has announced a new variant that brings a nostalgic vibe to the table. As the name suggests, the new Retro Bundle features accessories that recreate the vintage point-and-shoot experience.

Basically, this bundle swaps out the camera’s Action Pod housing for the Retro Viewfinder. Inspired by vintage film cameras, the optical waist-level viewfinder encourages a slower, more intentional style of photography that does not rely on screens. Additionally, the viewfinder includes a built-in selfie mirror.

The retro experience isn’t limited to just the shooting approach, but also covers the overall look of the photos. Insta360 has also introduced three exclusive film-style filters, namely Negative Film, Positive Film, and Sticker Filter. Moreover, the camera gets 11 built-in colour profiles. These include five film-inspired styles: NC, CC, GR-F, Mono, and Vintage Vacation.

That said, as the Retro Bundle skips out on screens, users will have to rely on the Insta360 app to switch shooting modes, apply filters, and fiddle with other settings. To make this easier, the bundle features an NFC custom skin, which lets users tap their smartphones to quickly open the app.

Given the viewfinder’s compact build, there is no room to accommodate a battery. To compensate, the bundle introduces a battery pack that extends recording time to a maximum of 76 minutes. Aside from that, it supports charging while recording, so users can shoot longer sessions without needing breaks.

Of course, the camera module remains the same as the original GO 3S. So you get the same 39g pill-shaped device capable of shooting 4K video. It’s also waterproof up to 33 feet, or 10m.

The Insta360 GO 3S Retro Bundle comes in Canvas White and Classic Red. In addition to the previously mentioned features, it comes with a strap and magnet pendant. Those interested in getting their hands on the bundle can head over to the brand’s official store on Shopee. As for pricing, the 64GB version retails for RM1,099, while the 128GB variant costs RM1,249.

(Source: Insta360)