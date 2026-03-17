Insta360 has officially launched the Antigravity A1, its first aerial drone with 360-degree recording capability, in Malaysia today. The local debut comes roughly three months later than the company initially suggested, and about seven months after the drone first debuted globally in August last year.

To recap, the Antigravity A1 is positioned as the world’s first 8K 360-degree aerial drone, combining Insta360’s camera expertise with its stabilisation and AI-powered editing technologies. The drone features a dual-lens imaging system with Type 1/1.28 sensors, allowing it to record 8K at 30fps, 5.2K at 60fps, and 4K at up to 100fps in full 360 degrees. For still photography, the A1 can capture 55-megapixel images, including support for DNG RAW files.

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The drone continuously records high-resolution 360-degree footage while in flight, letting users decide on the final framing during editing. To ensure smooth footage, the drone also incorporates Insta360’s FlowState Stabilization, which helps keep shots steady even when flying in windy conditions.

Instead of relying solely on traditional dual-stick controls, users wear a pair of Vision Goggles equipped with dual 1-inch Micro-OLED displays with 2560 × 2560 resolution per eye. These goggles track head movements in real time, allowing users to look around to steer the drone’s direction. At the same time, a Grip motion controller translates hand movements into precise flight paths, which the company says makes the system easier to learn than conventional drone controls.

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The drone also includes several intelligent shooting features designed to simplify aerial cinematography. Sky Genie offers one-tap 360-degree camera movements such as Orbit, Spiral, and Comet, while Deep Track uses Insta360’s subject-tracking technology to follow moving targets automatically. There is also a Virtual Cockpit mode intended to provide a more playful flying experience.

Despite its feature set, the Antigravity A1 weighs just 249g, allowing it to avoid many of the licensing thresholds commonly applied to heavier drones. The drone offers up to 24 minutes of flight time on its standard battery, which can be extended to 39 minutes with an optional high-capacity battery. Insta360 has also equipped it with retractable landing gear to help protect the drone during take-offs and landings.

Editing takes place through the Antigravity mobile app and Antigravity Studio desktop software. Both of which provide reframing tools for 360-degree footage alongside colour correction and automated editing options powered by AI.

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The Standard Bundle, priced at RM6,099, includes the drone, Vision Goggles, Grip motion controller, a flight battery, carry case, and spare propellers. The Explorer Bundle costs RM6,999 and adds extra batteries, a charging hub, sling bag, and additional propellers. Meanwhile, the Infinity Bundle retails for RM7,499 and upgrades the package with three high-capacity batteries alongside accessories such as a Quick Reader, charging hub, sling bag, and spare propellers.

The Antigravity A1 is available now in Malaysia through Insta360’s official Shopee store, as well as authorised dealers nationwide. To commemorate the launch, the brand is offering all local customers a special 20% discount on purchases until 17 April 2026, effectively knocking down the drone’s starting price to RM4,879.