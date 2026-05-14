Garmin has launched two new additions to its range of GPS running smartwatches. The Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 serve as entry-level options that offer advanced training metrics. According to the company, both watches are easy to use, making them suitable for new and aspiring runners.

In terms of design, the wearables sport 1.2-inch AMOLED displays with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution. Other than that, the duo comes with fibre-reinforced polymer bezels and silicone straps, as well as a 5 ATM rating. As for functionality, the watches more or less offer the same capabilities, but the fancier Forerunner 170 gets some additional tools.

Forerunner 70

Much like any other modern smartwatch, the Forerunner 70 is equipped with features for tracking sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen, as well as stress. The brand’s Body Battery energy monitoring feature is also on board.

On the fitness side of things, the device boasts more than 80 sports apps, including swimming, cycling, and strength training. Of course, running-specific tools are available to help wearers with training. These include GPS, time, distance, as well as pace.

Those seeking a more structured approach can create training plans with Garmin Coach. Users can opt for intense training plans or beginner-friendly ones with less volume. Furthermore, the quick workouts feature provides suggestions suited to the runner’s fitness level. The user can also receive daily recommendations for workouts, which include new running and walking options. According to Garmin, these adapt after each run to match performance and recovery.

As for battery life, the lithium ion cell can power the watch for up to 13 days. This does depend on the mode, though. With Always On Display enabled, the wearable only lasts for five days. In GPS mode, users can get a maximum of 23 hours of use.

Forerunner 170

This smartwatch is offered in two variants, namely the regular Forerunner 170 and the Forerunner 170 Music. Regardless of version, the device includes the same health and fitness tracking functions as the more modest Forerunner 70. What sets it apart is the inclusion of additional on-the-go features. Among said features is Garmin Pay, which enables contactless payments from the user’s wrist.

As the name suggests, the Forerunner 170 Music includes music-focused capabilities. With this model, the wearer can download songs, podcasts, and other audio from popular third-party music services. This lets the user listen to their favourite playlist with wireless headphones without their phone.

That said, the extra features do come at a price. The Forerunner 170 only gets ten days of battery life in smartwatch mode. That gets cut to four days with Always On Display enabled. Meanwhile, the watch will last 20 hours in GPS mode.

Availability and pricing

The watches will be available for purchase starting from 29 May 2026 through the company’s official website. Other than that, customers will be able to buy the wearables from Shopee, Lazada, the AECO e-store, as well as Garmin Brand Stores and authorised retailers.

Price-wise, the Forerunner 70 will go for RM1,119. Meanwhile, the Forerunner 170 will be priced at RM1,349. Finally, the Forerunner 170 Music will get a RM1,549 price tag.

(Source: Garmin press release)