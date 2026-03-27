Not long ago, DJI announced that it will be launching the Avata 360. Now, just as promised, the new drone has officially made its debut. As its name suggests, the Avata 360 is the brand’s first drone to feature a built-in 360° camera system. Design-wise, it leans on the bulkier side, with a takeoff weight of around 455g.

Armed with dual 64MP 1/1.1-inch CMOS sensors with a pixel size of 2.4μm, the drone is capable of recording 8K video at 60fps. This is, of course, in 360° mode. The device also features a single lens mode that allows it to capture 4K footage at up to 60fps. For photography, it can snap 120MP images.

Of course, the advantage of the 360° setup is the ability to adjust the final framing during editing. This means that users can simply fly freely for filming and decide on the angles and composition later.

Additionally, intelligent tracking features allow the drone to lock onto subjects. It can switch between standard and cycling modes, with the latter designed to react quickly to turns and acceleration. Naturally, the drone is compatible with the brand’s range of controllers, including the RC 2, RC‑N2, RC‑N3, and RC Motion 3.

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Furthermore, the Avata 360 features the O4+ video transmission system, which supports 1080p live feed at 60fps, with a maximum range of 20km. As for battery life, it offers up to 23 minutes of flight time. The device also features 42GB of internal storage. According to DJI, this is enough for around 30 minutes of 360° video in 8K.

Beyond that, the drone is equipped with forward-facing LiDAR for obstacle sensing, plus propeller guards for safety. Another highlight is the replaceable front lens element, which lets users swap out a damaged lens on their own.

Currently, the DJI Avata 360 is available for pre-order until 8 April 202. On the subject of pricing, customers can get the drone along with the RC 2 controller for RM2,599. Aside from that, DJI is offering two bundles that include additional accessories, namely the Fly More Combo and the Motion Fly More Combo. While both are priced at RM3,259, the latter swaps out the RC 2 for the RC Motion 3 and Goggles 3. Those interested in getting the drone can head over to the brand’s official online stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

(Source: DJI Malaysia via Facebook)