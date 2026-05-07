A few days ago, realme confirmed that it will be releasing the C100 series in Malaysia. Now, the brand has revealed that sales for the entry-level smartphones will begin very soon. As we’ve previously reported, the lineup comprises two models, namely the realme C100 and the realme C100i.

The brand already disclosed details on these handsets earlier this week. But in case you missed it, the phones prioritise all-day endurance, boasting a massive 7,000mAh battery. This makes the devices suitable for users who heavily rely on their phones, such as delivery riders and gig workers.

Other than that, the duo comes with a slim yet durable build. According to realme, both devices come with MIL-STD 810H certification and an IP64 rating, allowing them to remain reliable in real-world scenarios.

C100 5G

The C100 5G sports a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 900 nits. Furthermore, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. This gets paired with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the latter expandable via microSD card. As mentioned earlier, the handset comes with a 7,000mAh battery. Aside from supporting 45W wired charging, the device is equipped with reverse charging capabilities.

For software, the phone runs on Android 16 via realme UI 7.0. Meanwhile, connectivity features include 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, dual SIM support, and NFC. On the imaging end, it gets a 50MP main camera on the rear and a 5MP selfie snapper on the front.

C100i

The more modest model features a similar 6.8-inch LCD screen, except the refresh rate caps out at 120Hz. Like its sibling, the phone comes with a fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for internals, realme has equipped this version with a Unisoc T7250 chipset. Other than that, the device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The same 7,000mAh battery is also on board, but charging speeds are limited to 15W.

On the software side, it runs on Android 16 via realme UI. For connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual SIM. Finally, its imaging system comprises an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front shooter.

Availability and pricing

Sales for the realme C100 series will officially start on 9 May 2026. The phones will be available for purchase through its official stores, including on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Alternatively, customers can get the phones through the brand’s authorised dealers.

On the subject of pricing, the C100i will be available for RM599. Meanwhile, the C100 5G will retail for RM1,099. That said, realme will be offering this model at a discounted price of RM899 as part of the first sales promotion.

(Source: realme press release)