For the longest time, the idea of getting a flagship-level camera setup on a mid-range smartphone has felt a little out of reach. While plenty of brands have tried to bridge that gap, the results haven’t always lived up to expectations, either by providing a poor experience or carrying a steep price tag. With the introduction of the realme 16 Pro+, however, a new imaging standard for the segment might finally be within reach.

Not only is it the greatest mid-range daily driver, it is also the perfect photographic partner for all your camera needs. Featuring a groundbreaking first in the industry; the 200MP LumaColor camera, a sleek and eco-friendly design, and a wide array of features, this new smartphone can take master-level images with just a snap.

200MP Portrait Master: The Camera For All Seasons

It’s no secret that a 200MP main camera is the standard for many smartphones today. However, the realme 16 Pro+ stands above the competition, as it is the first smartphone to feature a 200MP LumaColor main camera. At its heart is the Samsung HP5 sensor, the company’s flagship imaging sensor that has been carefully engineered to make sure that not a single detail is out of place. Combine this with the LumaColor system, and you get brilliant image quality that can easily replicate what the human eye can see.

But what makes LumaColor so special? For those unfamiliar with it, this AI-powered image processing technology is capable of enhancing photos at the pixel level. This ingenious addition allows the system to deliver more natural skin tones, better 3D depth for better visual clarity, and improved light and shadow reconstruction, especially for portrait and landscape images.

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What makes this realme 16 Pro+ even more impressive is how well it handles group shots. Even with multiple people in frame, the system ensures that everyone is clearly captured, with faces and expressions naturally brought out, making it a great fit for family gatherings and larger occasions.

Believe it or not, this system isn’t limited to just photos—it works for videos as well! With it, realme users can record videos in up to stunning 4K HDR quality. It also features a MainTrack Algorithm system that makes sure your subject is always at the centre of it all.

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Even with all that, we are only scratching the surface of the realme 16 Pro+. If you’re looking for a way to capture your next Instagram-worthy shots, then the included 3.5x telephoto portrait camera has you covered. With its full-focal portrait coverage from 1x to 4x, it allows you to capture an unprecedented level of detail from close-up shots to concert performances.

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Moreover, the ProDepth Bokeh Algorithm mimics DSLR-like optical depth to deliver a more cinematic background blur. The result is a clear separation between foreground and background, allowing the subject to stand out naturally as the focal point, whether in full-body, half-body, or close-up portrait shots. And if you want to take things a step further, the realme 16 Pro+ also supports 7x close-up portraits, 10x stage portraits, and all the way up to 120x super zoom for distance shots.

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Of course, once you’re done snapping all those colourful photos, the realme 16 Pro+ also lets you edit them to fit your mood. One of the ways to transform your image is with the Vibe Master mode. It features 21 different tones to choose from, making sure you get the right mood for your photo.

For those who like to take their edits a step further, the built-in AI Genie has you covered. With a simple prompt, it can apply creative AI enhancements to your photos, including changing hairstyles, outfits, and more. Among its highlights are AI LightMe, which reimagines your subject with dynamic lighting effects, and AI StyleMe, which transforms your look into fresh, social media-ready styles.

Premium And Eco-Friendly Design

Like many realme smartphones before it, the realme 16 Pro+ is designed by Naoto Fukasawa, who applies his signature “without thought” philosophy to create a form factor that feels natural, intuitive, and effortlessly elegant.

This time around, the realme 16 Pro+ is sporting what Fukasawa calls an ‘Urban Wild’ design. The device is made from renewable plant-based straws, making it safe for both skin and nature. It features a soft, leather-like texture that gives it a rustic vibe while also providing improved grip, making it an innovative and functional design choice.

The camera housing of the realme 16 Pro+ is finished in metallic chrome, giving it a sleek, modern touch that stands out against the textured back. This contrast not only enhances the phone’s premium feel but also draws attention to its advanced camera setup with its mirror polish. Additionally, the nanoscale metal coating makes sure that the surface is protected against sweat, rain, and rust. This metallic shine can also be seen around the device, elevating its elegant appeal even further.

The realme 16 Pro+ comes in two distinct colours: Master Gold, which is inspired by the ripened fields of wheat, and Master Grey, which takes cues from stone reflecting underneath the bottom of a river. Regardless of the chosen colour, the smartphone measures only 8.9mm thin, making it a functional yet fashionable accessory.

Flagship-Level Performance And Battery Life

Of course, all the design and camera prowess in the world won’t matter if a phone can’t keep up with your daily adventures. That’s why the realme 16 Pro+ comes packed with features and performance that truly live up to its “flagship killer” title.

Under the hood, the realme 16 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, a capable chipset engineered for silky-smooth scrolling and lightning-fast gaming. It handles multitasking with ease and effortlessly keeps up with demanding AI tasks, making it as versatile as it is powerful.

Speaking of which, the realme 16 Pro+ comes loaded with a variety of AI tools. Leading the pack is AI Framing Master, an intelligent system built into the camera that automatically zooms and frames any subject perfectly. There’s also AI Gaming Coach, a real-time assistant that provides alerts and tips to help you level up your gameplay. Additionally, AI Recording and AI Translate automatically transcribe and translate spoken words into readable text, making it easier to overcome language barriers during important business conversations and meetings.

It’s also a standout companion for streaming, thanks to its HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display. This vibrant panel boasts a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, while realme promises 10-bit colour depth and 1.07 billion colours to ensure every pixel is rendered with stunning accuracy.

Powering it all is realme’s very own 7,000mAh Titan Battery. This absolute beast of a cell allows users to enjoy up to 21 hours of uninterrupted YouTube and up to 125.5 hours of consistent music playback. And in the event you want to make the most out of a battery, the Super Power Saving Mode can stretch 1% up to 7.5 hours for an ultra-long standby.

Unparalleled Premium Quality In A Mid-Ranger Body

With all these features in mind, it’s not hard to see why the realme 16 Pro+ is a smartphone to be reckoned with. From its powerful and versatile camera system all the way to its long-lasting battery life, the device can brush off anything you throw at it.

If you’re looking to get your hands on this versatile smartphone, you’re in luck, as realme is currently running a pre-release campaign for the device. For just RM20, you can secure a device for yourself and enjoy additional rewards worth up to RM897, including a smartband, an extended one-year warranty, an RM100 rebate, and more. To find out more, be sure to visit realme’s official website.

This article is brought to you by realme.