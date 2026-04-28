The iQOO Z11 and Z11x have already appeared in the SIRIM database early last month. This was before they were launched in any market. Today, the gaming arm of vivo announced that both phones are available for pre-order in Malaysia. And to entice those interested into placing their own, the company has teased some items from the phones’ spec sheet.

Starting with the iQOO Z11, the brand says that it will pack a pretty large 9,020 mAh battery. This will also support 90W charging, so that you get as much use time as possible for every minute the phone spends plugged in. All of this is packed in a body that measures in at 8.25mm thick, though it’s unclear if this measurement is for where the phone is at its thinnest or thickest.

At any rate, the battery capacity tease confirms a previous teaser by the brand’s product manager, who also said that the iQOO Z11 will feature a 165 Hz refresh rate. The latter bit of detail has yet to be confirmed or denied by the teasers thus far.

As for the iQOO Z11x, the company has shared more information about the phone. Not too surprising, as the phone has already been revealed in the Indian market. The good news is that we’re seeing a lot of familiar items here. First on the list is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. This is paired with a 7,200 mAh battery pack that supports 44W charging. The shell of the phone also sports IP68 and IP69 ratings.

The pre-orders for the iQOO Z11 and Z11x also reveal that they both come in two memory and storage configurations each. For the Z11, your choices are between 8GB + 256GB or 12GB + 256GB, with the latter being noted as being an online exclusive. The Z11x instead comes in 2GB + 128GB or 8GB + 256GB, with the latter being specific to Shopee.

Either way, it costs RM5 to place your pre-order. Doing so entitles you to a number of free gifts when you finally make the purchase proper. This includes an iQOO backpack worth RM129, a 1+1 year extended warranty worth RM159, and a one-year screen crack protection worth RM99. The Z11 gets the iQOO Buds Air as an additional bonus worth RM129. At any rate, the pre-order period runs until 5 May, which may be an indication as to when the phones become generally available.