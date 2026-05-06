A new report from Chinese tipster Instant Digital claims that Apple is currently testing solid-state buttons for its upcoming 20th anniversary iPhone. To quickly refresh, the device is widely rumoured to introduce a completely redesigned form factor to mark the milestone and is expected to debut next year.

According to the tipster, Apple has already put these solid-state buttons through a range of real-world testing scenarios. This includes use cases involving gloves, wet hands, and extreme temperatures, suggesting that the company is aiming to address reliability concerns often associated with non-mechanical inputs. The buttons are said to be powered by a dedicated low-power chip that can detect presses and deliver haptic feedback even when the phone is switched off.

The buttons are expected to complement a bold new design centred around an all-glass, quad-curved display. This rumoured panel would seamlessly blend into the sides of the device, creating a continuous surface with minimal visible separation between the front and edges. Reports also point to the use of next-generation Ceramic Shield protection across both the display and the sides, potentially improving scratch resistance.

Other Rumoured Features

Beyond the exterior, recent rumours suggest that the anniversary iPhone (which we will refer to as the “iPhone 20” from now on) will incorporate under-display Face ID and a selfie camera housed within a dual-layer, or tandem, OLED panel. Apple is also reportedly exploring “under-display sound” technology, which would eliminate the need for a traditional earpiece. Combined, these changes suggest a device that prioritises a clean, uninterrupted front surface.

Additional claims include a sizeable 6,000mAh battery along with support for reverse wireless charging, features that would mark a notable shift for the iPhone lineup. As noted by 9to5Mac, many of these technologies have appeared in Apple patents or earlier rumours, though they have yet to materialise in a shipping product.

An Embodiment Of Liquid Glass

Separate insights from Mark Gurman via his Power On newsletter suggest that the iPhone 20 is internally referred to as “Glasswing.” The codename is inspired by the glasswing butterfly, reflecting a design language centred on transparency and flowing glass edges that curve into the display on all four sides.

The hardware direction is also said to influence software. Apple’s Liquid Glass interface, or rather its future iteration, is reportedly designed to visually align with the device’s physical form, creating a more unified experience between hardware and software. Gurman says this approach builds on Apple’s long-standing strategy of tight integration, but pushes it further by making the UI feel like an extension of the device itself.

A Bold But Concerning Design

While the concept sounds striking on paper, practicality remains an open question. A four-sided curved, all-screen design could introduce structural challenges, potentially making the device more fragile. The lack of defined bezels may also affect grip and usability, especially when it comes to avoiding accidental touches.

That said, Apple has a track record of refining unconventional ideas before bringing them to market. Whether the iPhone 20 lives up to these ambitious claims will ultimately depend on how well the company balances design with everyday usability, assuming the rumours prove accurate when the device finally arrives.

(Source: Weibo, via GSMArena)