Last week, Infinix announced that it is releasing the GT 50 Pro in Malaysia. And true to its word, the brand’s latest gaming smartphone has arrived on our shores. As the newest addition to the gaming-focused GT series, the handset retains the distinctive features of the lineup while introducing some notable upgrades.

The GT 50 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. This panel is protected with Gorilla Glass 7i. Beyond that, the device comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and dual speakers.

Naturally, the phone packs gaming-focused features. Among these are a set of shoulder triggers. These new dual-pressure mechanical triggers offer console-grade control, supporting various types of input. According to the brand, the triggers come with ten adjustable sensitivity levels and ultra-responsive detection down to 10g of pressure.

Just like its predecessor, the GT 50 Pro includes RGB lighting on the rear. Aside from that, the phone boasts a new HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture. This is a micro-pump liquid cooling system that spans the entire chipset for optimal thermal management.

Speaking of the processor, Infinix has equipped the phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate SoC. This gets paired with 12GB of RAM and your choice of either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, a 6,500mAh battery keeps the lights on. This cell comes with support for 45W wired and 30W wireless charging. Additionally, it supports wireless bypass charging, allowing for extended gaming sessions.

On the software side, the phone runs on Android 16 via XOS 16 with five years of software support, including three major OS upgrades. Connectivity features include 5G, WiFi 6, and NFC.

As for imaging, the device packs a dual camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, the front of the phone houses a 13MP selfie snapper.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro comes in three colourways, namely Black Abyss, Red Blaze, and Silver Glacier. Those interested in purchasing the phone can get it through the brand’s authorised dealers and official stores, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. On the subject of pricing, the 256GB model retails for RM1,899. Meanwhile, the 512GB variant gets a RM2,199 price tag.

As part of the launch, the brand is offering a RM200 discount on both models until 10 May 2026. What’s more, customers can get a free GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 with every purchase. Of course, this is subject to stock availability.