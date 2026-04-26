The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has updated the MyJPJ app for Android and iOS. With the update comes a new user interface, as well as a couple of new features. These include a guest mode which lets you use the app without signing in, and a chatbot.

With the new home page, you get quick access to a number of features such as checking your licence and road tax status, as well as renewing them. You can also check and pay for summons as well. Below the quick access menu is a carousel of JPJ-related announcements.

One of the new features, the chatbot, sits in plain sight, but is not necessarily immediately obvious. Rather than being an item in the quick access menu, or even the expanded one after you hit “view all”, it is instead accessed by hitting the MyJPJ icon at the bottom.

The feature itself also leaves much to be desired, as while it does answer general questions, it fails to give details specific to you. For example, it can tell you where you can get a physical licence printed, but not tell you when your driving licence expires.

Probably worth mentioning though is that the MyJPJ app has not yet enforced using MyDigital ID as the sole log-in method despite the update, at least at the time of writing. The department initially scheduled its implementation for 1 February, before pushing it back to 1 March, and then 1 May.