ILMUChat is now live or rather, the beta version of it. The chatbot was designed and built by the folks at YTL AI Labs, and should function in the same way AI chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT do.

In that spirit, you simply prompt ILMUChat with a question. Of course, because the chatbot is born and bred Malaysian, you’ll need to keep in mind that many of the questions you ask it will be answered in a local context. We can confirm that, in our new and brief time with it, it does keep the scope of the subject you ask it within a “what if, but in Malaysia” scenario.

Like ChatGPT, though, you will need to create an account before you can start using ILMUchat. It’s not difficult: just an email, a password, verifying your account through an 8-digit authentication code sent to said email, and that’s it.

It’s not just text-based prompts that ILMUchat will accept, either. You can also upload files and images up to its database and then proceed to ask it questions or to perform certain tasks with said image.

We should point out that at this stage, ILMUchat remains free to use, and there is no word on whether YTL Labs intends to start charging users in the future. In the mean time, we do recommend you sign up and give it a go yourself.

(Source: ILMUchat)