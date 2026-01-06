CES 2026 brings a slew of new product reveals, conventional or otherwise. Aside from an e-scooter, Acer has announced a refresh for its gaming lineup. This includes the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, and two new devices in the Nitro series. Naturally, this addition to the Predator line serves as the more premium option, while the Nitro laptops are geared for the casual players.

In addition to the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, these machines also come with AI-powered capabilities. As Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs, they are equipped with an NPU that can perform over 45 AI TOPS, allowing for functions like real-time translation with Live Captions. Worth noting that the company does note that the following specifications may differ depending on region.

Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

Starting with the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI (PHN16S-I51), it sports a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display. This panel offers a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood, processor options go up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H. For graphics, the choice goes up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. Aside from that, it features up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe M.2 NVMe storage. Keeping things cool is a thermal system featuring a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan and liquid metal thermal grease.

Connectivity features include Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro WiFi 6E, and at least Bluetooth 5.3. Beyond that, the laptop features a wide array of ports: Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, a 3.55mm combo jack, RJ-45 ethernet, plus a DC-in jack.

Rounding things off are the FHD IR webcam and DTS:X Ultra-infused speakers. Oh, and a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard, of course. This is all packed into a slim metal chassis measuring 18.9mm thick.

For now, Acer has not disclosed any details on the local availability for the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI. Similarly, no pricing information is available at this time.

Nitro V 16 AI And Nitro V 16S AI

The two new additions to the Nitro lineup include the Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-I51) and the Nitro V 16S AI (ANV16S-I51). For the most part, they share the same specifications and differ only in terms of exterior. To be more specific, the 16S AI is thinner than its non-S counterpart, measuring less than 17.9mm thick.

Beyond that, both models sport a 16-inch WUXGA display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. These screens offer a 180Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB colour coverage.

For internals, the CPU choices go up to the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355, while the graphics options go up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. For memory, both the Nitro V 16 AI and the Nitro V 16S AI are limited to 32GB DDR5 RAM, although you can still get up to 2 TB PCIe M.2 NVMe storage.

As for connectivity, the laptops support Intel Killer WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The ports selection includes Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, a 3.55mm combo jack, RJ-45 ethernet, and a DC-in jack. Other features include a FHD IR webcam and a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

Local availability and pricing remain up in the air as of right now. While Acer touts its Nitro lineup as the option for value-conscious users, the ongoing memory shortage may end up influencing the final price.

(Source: Acer press release)