Over at NVIDIA’s annual GTC 2026, the GPU announced its new Vera Rubin platform, designed to be the “next frontier” of Agentic AI. The new platform houses the Vera CPU, Rubin GPU, an NVLink 6 Switch, a ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, a BlueField-4 DPU, and NVIDIA Spectrum-6 Ethernet switch, as well as the newly integrated Groq 3 LPU.

“This is a generational leap — seven breakthrough chips, five racks, one giant supercomputer — built to power every phase of AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “The agentic AI inflection point has arrived with Vera Rubin kicking off the greatest infrastructure buildout in history.”

The Vera Rubin can basically be broken down into racks housing 72 Rubin GPUs, 36 Vera CPUs, all connected by NVLink 6, plus ConnectX-9 SuperNICs and BlueField-4 DPUs, as mentioned. There is also a dedicated Vera CPU Rack, housing 256 units of the processor, and liquid-cooled with a MGX infrastructure.

“Vera features 88 custom NVIDIA-designed Olympus cores, delivering high performance for compilers, runtime engines, analytics pipelines, agentic tooling and orchestration services. Each core can run two tasks, using NVIDIA Spatial Multithreading, to deliver consistent, predictable performance — ideal for multi-tenant AI factories running many jobs at once.”

NVIDIA says that its new supercomputer platform will be available to its partners starting from the second half of this year.

(Source: NVIDIA [1] [2])