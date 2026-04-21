A Redditor by the handle FunInformation8453 recently posted their alleged good fortunes on the PC Master Race subreddit, claiming that they had managed to purchase a brand new, sealed PNY RTX 4060 Ti GPU for the low, low price of just US$12 (~RM48).

The Reddit user claims that they found the RTX 4060 Ti in a local bin store. We’re guessing this is in the US, as these sorts of stores are usually goodwill stores of some kind, usually stocked with older or refurbished hardware that have either been returned, or inventory from a company that is being liquidated.

We first reviewed the RTX 4060 Ti several years ago, when it first arrived in our labs. Initially considered the entry-level of all Lovelace-based GPUs – before the non-Ti variant arrived months later – and found the card to be moderately decent, for a card in its class. Featuring 8GB GDDR6 of graphics memory, the card ran on a 128-bit memory bus, with its VRAM running at 18 Gbps, while its GPU core had a base and boost clock of 2.31GHz and 2.53GHz, respectively.

Getting back on point, while the card has technically been discontinued, it is certainly still worth more than the price that FunInformation8453 managed to get it for. Here in Malaysia, the card still retails at an average of RM1,500, although, given the ongoing DRAM shortage, the price for the card has been known to spike up into the RM2,000 range.

In any case, FunInformation8453 did post up a picture of their “new” RTX 4060 Ti installed and running in their PC, and confirmed that variant was the 8GB model, and not the 16GB one.

That said, we would still recommend that you take this story with a pinch of salt. As much as we would like to believe this Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol-inspired tale, the Redditor didn’t actually share the actual receipts of their purchase.

(Source: Reddit, Videocardz)