Logitech has unveiled its new G512 X TMR Analog/Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which introduces analog input alongside traditional mechanical switches. The company confirmed that the product will arrive in Malaysia by mid May 2026.

The G512 X centres around a hybrid design powered by TMR (Tunnel Magneto Resistance) sensors, allowing it to detect varying levels of keypress depth instead of relying on standard binary inputs. This enables features such as per-key actuation adjustments, rapid trigger functionality, and multi-stage inputs, where a single key can perform different actions depending on how far it is pressed. The keyboard supports actuation distances ranging from 0.1 mm to 4.0 mm, offering a higher level of control for games that benefit from precise input.

One of the key highlights is its dual swap capability, which allows users to mix both analog and mechanical switches across 39 hybrid switch slots. The keyboard ships with nine Gateron KS-20 analog switches, while also supporting most 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical switches. Logitech positions this as a move towards a more modular setup, giving users flexibility to customise their typing and gaming experience.

Performance is another major focus, with the G512 X featuring what Logitech describes as a “true” 8KHz polling and reporting rate. The keyboard also includes features such as key priority settings to resolve conflicting inputs, as well as multipoint action support paired with SAPP (Second Actuation Pressure Point) rings that provide tactile feedback for secondary inputs.

In terms of aesthetics, the G512 X includes dual programmable dials that can be configured via Logitech’s G Hub software, alongside a LIGHTSYNC RGB light bar with a PVD-coated finish. The keyboard also incorporates built-in storage for accessories such as spare switches and tools, while an optional acrylic palm rest will be sold separately.

The G512 X is available in black and white colour options, and will be sold through authorised retailers as well as Logitech’s official stores on Lazada and Shopee starting 16 May. The new gaming keyboard will be priced at RM799 for the 75 layout and RM829 for the 98 layout. Meanwhile, the optional palm rest add-on is priced at RM169.

(Source: Logitech Malaysia press release / official website [1] [2])