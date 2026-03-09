Logitech first showed off its Pro X2 Superstrike mouse with haptic feedback back in September of last year. Shortly after, the company confirmed that the mouse will be making its way to our shores. Today, the brand has announced that the mouse will be launching for the local market on 13 March.

In case you missed it, the Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike is a unique entry in an otherwise saturated peripheral group. It’s one of a very small handful of mice that uses analogue input for its two primary buttons, rather than mechanical, or the slowly proliferating optical, switches. This does mean that you don’t get the mechanical click to confirm your input. Instead, the mouse gives you haptic feedback instead to fulfil that purpose.

The analogue input also means being able to set custom actuation points, much like an analogue keyboard would. Similarly, the Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike also gets rapid trigger capabilities. Which means allowing new inputs to register without fully depressing buttons.

There are other bonuses to make the Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike the mouse of choice for competitive players. One is the 8k Hz polling rate, which may be a tad overkill beyond the most competitive of players. Another is a pretty comfortable 90-hour battery life when used wirelessly. Finally, it has a lightweight body, measured at 65g. It’s not tennis ball levels of light, but it’s such a small difference at that point that it shouldn’t even be noticeable.

“How Fast Can You Click?” Challenge

As mentioned, the Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike launches on 13 March. And when it does, it will have a RM779 price tag attached to it. Coinciding with the launch is what the company calls the “How Fast Can You Click?” challenge, happening from 13 to 15 March. The challenge is held at five participating stores, which are:

ALL IT Hypermarket @ 1 Utama Shopping Centre

ALL IT Hypermarket @ Digital Mall

TMT @ Sunway Pyramid

TMT @ Mid Valley Megamall

PC Image @ Vivacity Megamall

As the name suggests, you’ll have to perform as many mouse clicks as possible. The top scorer within the whole of Malaysia will win the Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike mouse itself. For context, FIFA Ultimate Team esports player Yiğit “Yigox” Arslan set a Guinness World Record for the Most Mouse Clicks in 60 seconds, hitting 760 clicks a minute with the Superstrike.

Beyond the challenge, the five aforementioned outlets will also have a purchase-with-purchase offer for the Logitech Pro X60 wireless keyboard. Buy the Superstrike, and you’ll be able to also buy the keyboard at a 51% discount.