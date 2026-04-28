WhatsApp may be looking to change how it handles chat backups. At the moment, the messaging platform lacks a dedicated cloud backup provider, instead relying on third-party services like Google Drive and iCloud. But now, it appears that the company is developing an independent storage system.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is exploring a feature that will allow users to decide where they want to upload their chat backups. Based on screenshots included in the report, Android users will be able to choose between their Google Account storage, or WhatsApp’s own provider.

If you’re a longtime WhatsApp user, then you’re probably familiar with the existing system and its problems. As backups keep getting bigger, they will require even more space. This can pose an issue if you rely on Google Drive to store other files and data. Storage is limited, especially for free users, so having to share it with chat backups is not ideal.

Having a dedicated space for backups would solve this conundrum, and it looks like WhatsApp is doing just that. Furthermore, the company will use end-to-end encryption to keep user data safe. Users will also be able to pick their preferred encryption method, although the default seems to be passkey-based. Other options include passwords and 64-digit keys.

This feature may also tie into WhatsApp’s premium subscription plan. Apparently, the platform will be offering 2GB of free storage to start. That said, it is uncertain whether this will be available for everyone, or if only paying users will have access. Other than that, WABetaInfo claimed that the company is planning to introduce a 50GB storage plan for US$0.99 (~RM4). That said, details like pricing and storage limits may change based on testing feedback.

At the moment, it is unclear when WhatsApp will roll out the feature. And given that it’s still in development, the final feature may differ from the screenshots.

(Source: WABetaInfo)