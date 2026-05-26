The Canadian government has announced new changes to its travel requirements for eligible Malaysian and Indonesian citizens, making it easier for certain travellers to visit or transit through the country by air. The move is part of Canada’s broader effort to strengthen trade, tourism, and business ties within the Indo-Pacific region.

Under the updated policy, eligible Malaysians can now apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) instead of going through the lengthier Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) application process. The changes officially came into effect today on 26 May 2026.

Part Of Canada’s Bigger Indo-Pacific Push

The Canadian government says the policy changes are tied closely to its wider Indo-Pacific strategy, which aims to deepen economic and diplomatic ties with countries across Asia, including Malaysia and Indonesia. Canadian Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said the changes are meant to make it easier for people to travel, do business, and strengthen partnerships between the countries.

At the same time, the Canadian government stresses that border security and traveller screening measures remain in place despite the relaxed requirements. The country says it has also strengthened fraud detection and immigration screening systems as part of its broader border management plans.

What Is An eTA?

An eTA is essentially a digital travel clearance linked electronically to a traveller’s passport. The Canadian government introduced the system back in 2016 for visa-exempt foreign nationals entering the country by air. Compared to a traditional visitor visa, the process is usually faster, cheaper, and completed entirely online.

Similar systems already exist in several other countries that Malaysians must apply for before travelling, including Australia and the United Kingdom. That said, the application procedures, fees, validity periods, and eligibility requirements can differ quite significantly between countries.

However, it is important to note that an eTA is not exactly the same thing as “visa-free” travel. Travellers still need approval before boarding their flight, and Canadian border officers can still deny entry upon arrival if necessary.

Another important detail is that the eTA only applies to air travel. Malaysians entering Canada through land or sea routes will still require a regular visitor visa.

How To Apply For Canada’s eTA

Eligible Malaysians can apply for the eTA entirely online through Canada’s official immigration website. According to its government, applicants will need:

A valid passport

An email address

A credit card, debit card, or supported prepaid card for payment

The eTA application fee currently costs CA$7 (~RM20), and approved authorisations can remain valid for up to five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

Applicants are also advised to apply using the same passport they intend to travel with, since the eTA is electronically linked to the passport itself. If a traveller renews or changes their passport, they will generally need to apply for a new eTA as well.

In most cases, approval is issued within minutes through email. However, the Canadian government notes that some applications may require additional processing time or supporting documents.

The Catch(es)

Here’s the stinger: Not every Malaysian traveller automatically qualifies for the new arrangement. According to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Malaysians may apply for an eTA if they fulfil at least one of the following conditions:

Previously held a Canadian Temporary Resident Visa within the past 10 years

Currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa

The Canadian government notes that the aforementioned qualify as “known” applicants because they have already undergone immigration screening either by Canadian or US authorities in the past. In other words, if you’re a first time visitor or do not possess a visa with the US, you will still need to apply for a standard Canadian visitor visa.

This involves submitting an online application to the IRCC, uploading supporting documents, and paying the CA$100 (~RM287) visa fee. In many cases, applicants must also provide biometric information such as fingerprints and a photograph at an authorised visa application centre, which carries a separate CA$85 (~RM244) fee.

Applicants may also be asked to provide proof of financial capability, travel plans, employment details, or other supporting documents to demonstrate they intend to return home after their trip.

Existing Visa Holders Can Still Use Them

It goes without saying that for Malaysians who already possess a valid Canadian visitor visa, there is no need to reapply for an eTA immediately. Existing visas remain usable until their expiry date.

Canada also clarified that travellers entering the country for work or study may still require separate permits even if they qualify for an eTA. In other words, the new policy mainly simplifies short-term visits and transit procedures rather than replacing immigration requirements entirely.

(Source: Government of Canada [official website])