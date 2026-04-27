ManagePay Systems Bhd (MPay) has secured a contract to develop and implement an open payment system for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) passenger ticketing platform. The award was issued to its wholly owned subsidiary, ManagePay Services Sdn Bhd, by ECRL Operations Sdn Bhd.

The contract covers the end-to-end deployment of the system, including supply, delivery, installation, integration, testing, commissioning, and maintenance. ECRL Operations, a joint venture between Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd and China Communications Construction Company Ltd, will manage the rail services when operations begin in January 2027. The ECRL spans 665km, linking the east and west coasts of Peninsular Malaysia.

What Is MPay?

MPay operates as a Malaysian fintech provider specialising in end-to-end electronic payment solutions. Its offerings include point-of-sale (POS) terminals, Mastercard prepaid card issuing, e-money services, and peer-to-peer financing, alongside its MPay WALET platform and mobile app.

Rollout Timeline And Scope

The project will begin with a proof-of-concept system, which MPay aims to complete within four months from April 15, 2026. A separate filing also indicated a deadline of October 14, 2026 for this phase, subject to any revisions under the agreement.

Following this, the company will proceed with the full rollout of the system, which is expected to be completed within six months after the initial phase. Once deployed, the open payment platform will support cashless transactions across the ECRL network.

Revenue Model And Impact

According to reports, MPay will earn revenue through merchant discount rates (MDR) applied to transactions processed via the system. This revenue stream will run for 60 months from the system’s go-live date, with an option to extend for another 60 months.

The company expects the system to begin generating transaction-based income from December 1, 2026 or upon its first live transaction, whichever comes later. It added that the contract should contribute positively to its earnings and net assets per share for the financial year ending June 30, 2027 and onwards.

(Source: The Star)