The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project has attained 91.7% physical construction progress as of last month. According to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, the project is now shifting to the operational preparation phase. This stage involves train testing and commissioning.

The transition is marked by the arrival of Malaysia’s first electric multiple unit (EMU) passenger trains and electric locomotives (E-Loco). So far, the country has received two EMU train sets and two E-Loco, with more to be delivered in the coming months.

Operations scheduled to begin next year

The minister revealed that the receipt of the trains aligns with the overall schedule for the RM50.27 billion project. He went on to state that the ECRL is slated to begin operating in January 2027. He also expressed his confidence that the planned timeline can be achieved. Until then, all testing and related activities will be carried out.

Once operations begin, the ECRL is expected to better integrate the east and west coasts of Peninsular Malaysia. The 665-kilometre rail project is aimed at improving mobility, reducing travel time, as well as bridging development gaps in the region.

For passenger services, a total of 11 six-car EMU train sets have been allocated. Each of these can travel at speeds of up to 160km/h, accommodating a maximum of 425 passengers in an all-economy class configuration. Meanwhile, 12 E-Loco will serve cargo purposes.

According to Loke, the first trains arrived last December, and the remaining are set to arrive in stages. As with the other trains, these will undergo testing before operations can commence.

Mobile network coverage along the route

Of course, the ECRL project takes the passenger experience into consideration. The trains are equipped with the necessary amenities like toilets, luggage racks, food and beverage counters, prayer rooms, and facilities for disabled passengers. Other than that, the project aims to provide mobile network coverage along the ECRL route.

To that end, Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) has named Maxis as the ECRL’s network infrastructure provider and telecommunications partner. Under this agreement, the telco is responsible for delivering a full-suite connectivity ecosystem. Basically, its role is to ensure mobile coverage for all passengers and provide high-speed WiFi on board, among other things.

In addition to this, Maxis has partnered with U Mobile to jointly develop new mobile infrastructure. This collaboration will allow all mobile network operators to provide 4G and 5G services to ECRL passengers.

(Source: Bernama, Maxis press release)