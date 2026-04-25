Back in 2022, Bank Islam launched an app called Be U. It was positioned as a digital bank, letting users open an account from the app itself. Now, it looks like the bank is ending the app’s service, and is migrating users to the main BIMB app instead. The Be U app has also stopped taking on new users.

According to Amanz, Bank Islam says that the app has completed its incubation phase, hence the transfer of its users to BIMB. The transition is expected to be carried out in phases over the coming months. The report also notes that the transition “will provide access to a wider range of features, including integrating Be U innovations into a more comprehensive service. This presumably means migrating previously exclusive products and services to BIMB instead.

Existing Be U users can still access their accounts and products, though they are still requested to use the BIMB app for their daily banking needs. The report also cites Bank Islam saying that it will share further updates via its official channels later.

Last year, Bank Islam retired its legacy GO mobile banking app and its older website. This follows the introduction of the BIMB app and website in late 2024, which somewhat shares a streamlined layout with its new website. As mentioned earlier, the Be U app was launched much earlier. At the time, it was aimed at younger users as opposed to established adults and enterprises. Its shutdown may be an act of consolidating all of its products and services into one, with BIMB also featuring significantly improved navigation.

(Source: Amanz)