Bank Islam has confirmed that its digital banking app, Be U, will officially cease operations on 31 July 2026. The bank had already stopped new registrations for the app in May last year, while gradually encouraging existing users to migrate over to its newer BIMB Mobile platform.

Originally launched in 2022, Be U was introduced as Bank Islam’s digital banking offering, allowing users to open accounts directly through the app without visiting a branch. According to the bank, the service has now completed its incubation phase, with focus shifting towards BIMB Mobile as its primary digital banking platform moving forward.

Bank Islam first introduced the revamped BIMB app and web platform in 2024, replacing its older GO app and internet banking portal. The newer platform brought a refreshed interface alongside support for features such as DuitNow transfers, account management tools, bill payments, and improved security features aimed at streamlining the overall banking experience.

As part of the shutdown process, the bank said all Be U Visa Debit Card-i cards will stop functioning after 31 July 2026. Users are also advised to unlink the card from any subscriptions or connected services before that date.

Bank Islam also warned that recurring payments linked to Be U accounts will no longer continue once the service is terminated. In addition, account statements must be downloaded before 31 July 2026, as they will no longer be accessible afterwards.

For users still holding funds inside their Be U accounts, the bank recommends transferring the balance out before the deadline. This can be done either to another account or to accounts from other banks through regular DuitNow transfers. Meanwhile, users with Be U Qard Savings Account-i or Awfar accounts can initiate account closure directly through the Be U app before transferring their remaining balance into BIMB.

Bank Islam added that it will continue improving its BIMB platform going forward, promising greater convenience, flexibility and connectivity. The app is available on iPhone, Android and Huawei devices, while its website is accessible through BIMB.com.

(Source: Bank Islam [official Be U website])