OnePlus has a new smartwatch called the Watch 4, though the brand has yet to formally announce its existence. Instead, the company discreetly updated its website to feature the wearable, revealing all the details and specifications. Like last year’s Watch 3, the device is basically a rebadged version of an OPPO product. In this case, it’s the Watch X3, which launched here quite recently.

The OnePlus Watch 4 features a titanium alloy body in two finishes: Midnight Titanium and Evergreen Titanium. Other than that, the wearable sports an LTPO OLED display with a 466 × 466 pixel resolution. This panel boasts a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and is protected with Sapphire Glass. Aside from that, the device gets IP68, IP69, and 5ATM ratings.

Internally, the company has equipped the watch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 646mAh battery can keep the device running for a maximum of 16 days in power saving mode. For pairing, the watch uses Bluetooth 5.2. On the software side, it runs on Wear OS 6 via OxygenOS Watch 8. Gemini is also on board for quick AI assistance.

Like any other smartwatch, the Watch 4 gets your usual fare of health tracking tools, like heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. Furthermore, it comes with health management functions, like the 60s Wellness Overview that checks nine indicators across heart health, sleep, and mental wellbeing. For fitness, the watch features over 100 sports modes and can automatically detect certain workouts like running.

For the time being, OnePlus has yet to disclose details on the device’s availability and pricing. Aside from that, it’s also unclear whether the watch will be making its way to our shores. Worth noting that while the product is listed on the Malaysian website, it is not necessarily a sign that the brand will be bringing it to the local market.

(Source: OnePlus)