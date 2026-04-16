Malaysia has yet to secure a broadcaster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 football tournament, with Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirming that the matter has not been discussed at the Cabinet level. The minister said there are currently no updates on the situation, adding that the issue was not raised during the latest Cabinet meeting and offering no indication of when discussions might take place.

With no official announcement from any local broadcaster, uncertainty continues to grow as the tournament approaches. This year’s World Cup tournament is scheduled to take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), one of the key hurdles appears to be cost. FIFA’s initial asking price for broadcast rights reportedly stood at US$50 million (~RM198.5 million), a figure that proved difficult for local broadcasters to justify. Although the price has since been reduced to around US$35 million (~RM138.9 million), companies are said to remain cautious due to tight sponsorship windows and economic pressures.

Historically, Malaysia has maintained a consistent presence on the World Cup broadcast map since 1966. For the 2018 World Cup tournament, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) secured rights to air 41 matches, including 27 live broadcasts, at a reported cost between RM30 million and RM40 million. Corporate sponsorships at the time helped offset expenses and reduce reliance on public funds.

Meanwhile, Astro has broadcast every match of the tournament since the rise of pay television in 2006. However, that long-standing streak is now at risk if negotiations fail to conclude in time, potentially marking the first time in decades that Malaysian viewers could be left without comprehensive World Cup coverage.

While a local broadcast deal remains uncertain, there are still official avenues for fans to follow the tournament. As previously reported, TikTok has partnered with FIFA to deliver selected content and highlights for the 2026 tournament, offering bite-sized updates and behind-the-scenes footage through its platform.

Additionally, YouTube is expected to serve as another official channel for World Cup-related content, including match highlights and supplementary coverage. While neither option replaces full live broadcasts, they provide accessible alternatives for fans to keep up with key moments and developments throughout the tournament.

(Source: Malay Mail / NST)