What’s looking to be Smart’s next major release, the #6 EHD (Electric Hybrid Drive), has recently surfaced through China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Its first ever sedan model, the new car stands out for its size, stretching 4.9 metres long, 1.92 metres wide and 1.51 metres tall, along with a wheelbase of 2.92 metres.

On the outside, the Smart #6 EHD adopts a sleek, modern design language. A full-width light strip defines the front fascia, while slim air intakes at each corner and a larger central grille support the overall design. Along the sides, hidden door handles and multi-spoke rims reinforce its clean, premium look. On its back is a wide connecting taillight, and a subtly concave boot lid for added depth.

According to CarNewsChina, the #6 EHD uses Geely’s NordThor Hybrid 2.0 system, pairing a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with an electric motor for a combined 320 kW (429 hp), mirroring the one found in the EHD version of the Smart #5. A three-speed DHT gearbox delivers power, while the electric portion draws energy from an LFP battery supplied by either SVOLT or CATL. Additionally, the battery can recharge from 10 to 80% in under 20 minutes, though the company has yet to disclose its capacity.

Smart claims the sedan delivers a pure electric range of 285 km on the CLTC cycle, extending to 1,810 km with the hybrid system. The company also quotes fuel consumption of under 4 litres per 100 km, although real-world figures will likely vary.

Details about the #6 EHD’s cabin and features remain limited, though the roof-mounted LiDAR sensor hints at advanced driver-assistance capabilities. CarNewsChina adds that buyers will also have a variety of options to personalise the car, including alternate headlight and taillight designs, different coloured brake calipers, and a choice of 19-inch or 20-inch wheels.

Smart is expected to officially launch the #6 EHD in China early next year, though it remains uncertain if it will be available internationally. The other burning question is whether an all-electric version is also in the pipeline.

(Source: CarNewsChina)