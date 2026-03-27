AMD officially pulled back the curtains on its latest powerhouse processor, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition. To state the obvious, the CPU is basically a souped-up version of the chipmaker’s current king-of-the-hill, the 9950X3D.

What sets the 9950X3D2 apart from its sibling is the fact that it is the first Zen5 CPU where both chiplets are stacked with AMD’s 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache technology, delivering a whopping 192MB of L3 Cache, or a total cache of 208MB out of the box. Specs-wise, it retains the same number of cores and threads: 16 cores, 32 threads.

On paper, its base clock stays the same as well at 4.3GHz, while the boost clock is slightly lower than the 9950X3D at 5.6GHz. Naturally, because it has double the 3D V-Cache, the power consumption has also been increased for good measure. Whereas the 9950X3D had a TDP of 170W, the new X3D CPU has a TDP of 200W.

AMD says that with the 9950X3D2, gamers and enthusiasts can expect between 5% and 10% gains in performance, compared to its predecessor.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 will be hitting store shelves on 22 April this year, although no official pricing has been announced with its launch date. We’ve also reached out to the representative in the company about local pricing, but have yet to hear from them. Given that the 9950X3D currently retails at an SRP of RM3,049, it’s possible for the Dual Edition CPU to retail at around the RM3,400 mark.

(Source: AMD)