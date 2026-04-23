The new Xbox leadership that Microsoft appointed looks to be working hard to undo the damage done to Game Pass. Current Xbox CEO Asha Sharma previously admitted in an internal memo that the Xbox Game Pass service was too expensive for players. And it wouldn’t take too long after that for the price of the service to come down, even if it only affects the PC Game Pass for us in Malaysia. But it looks like more changes are coming, including some degree of customisability for the service.

Windows Central cites insider sources who claim that Microsoft has a “longer-term goal for Xbox Game Pass”. Which involves making it more flexible, described as a sort of “pick your own plan” type of deal. On the surface, this looks to be pretty straightforward – make Game Pass more customisable. Which probably makes sense for those with access to the full offering of the service.

Less Customisability In PC Game Pass-Only Markets

For context, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes bundled with other subscription services like Fortnite Crew and Ubisoft Plus Classics. The idea is to allow subscribers to remove those additional services as an option to lower the price. Other options include removing the cloud gaming component of Game Pass Ultimate to lower its price further. The report also speculates the possibility of adding in more third-party subscription options like one for World of Warcraft. Even non-gaming related services like Netflix are on the cards.

But since these are exclusive to the Ultimate tier, those of us in Malaysia with only access to PC Game Pass won’t be able to cut them out and make it cheaper. That said, we’re not completely out of options. The PC Game Pass still comes with EA Play, as well as benefits for Riot Games titles, as well as other select free-to-play games.

For years, Xbox and @discord have worked together to make it easier for players to connect, chat, and play across devices. We're teaming up again as we continue to make Game Pass more flexible for our players. Some of you might start to see some code in the wild, and we will… — Asha (@asha_shar) April 22, 2026

At any rate, the report mentions codenames “Duet” and “Triton” having already shown up in the backend API for Xbox Game Pass. Which may mean that new packages of the service are already in the works. Sharma may even have somewhat acknowledged that in a post on X announcing a partnership with Discord.

That being said, she has shared no details as to what the Discord partnership is all about. All she said about that was “some of you might start to see some code in the wild, and we will share more details with you all soon”. Some easy guesses include adding Nitro as a customisation option for Xbox Game Pass, including PC Game Pass. Others are probably more console related, like proper integration of the voice chat app.

(Source: Windows Central, Asha Sharma / X)