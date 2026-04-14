If you’re an Xbox PC Game Pass subscriber who thinks the subscription has gotten way too pricey, then you’re certainly not alone. Apparently, the new Microsoft Gaming CEO, Asha Sharma, agrees with the sentiment. According to The Verge, the executive wrote an internal memo to employees regarding the service. Specifically, this memo allegedly highlights the pricing of subscriptions.

“Game Pass is central to gaming value on Xbox. It’s also clear that the current model isn’t the final one,” Sharma reportedly said. “Short term, Game Pass has become too expensive for players, so we need a better value equation. Long term, we will evolve Game Pass into a more flexible system which will take time to test and learn around.”

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service has seen considerable price hikes in recent years. Back in October, the Ultimate tier saw a drastic 50% increase from US$20 (~RM80) to US$30 (~RM120). Meanwhile on our shores, the price for the PC Game Pass rose to RM25 a month. Compared to other markets, it’s not too bad, but it’s still a sizable sum, and many may find it no longer worth it to subscribe.

As per The Verge’s report, the price increase is partly due to the addition of the Call of Duty franchise. By making the games available on the service, Xbox would lose out on revenue from typical sales. So, the company intended to offset this by raising subscription prices. Now, rumours suggest that Xbox may remove the franchise from service.

It is worth noting that Sharma’s memo did not exactly outline a solution or a detailed plan of attack. At this point, it’s too early to say that a price reduction is on the horizon. But at the very least, it seems that the CEO is acknowledging the problem, so some form of change may be coming.

(Source: The Verge via Engadget)