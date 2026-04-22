Microsoft has reduced the price of Xbox PC Game Pass in Malaysia, following recent remarks by Xbox CEO Asha Sharma that the subscription had become “too expensive for too many players.” The adjustment takes effect immediately and applies globally, including the local market. The Xbox console version remains unavailable in Malaysia, so the change only affects the PC tier here.

As reflected on the official website, Xbox PC Game Pass now costs RM20 per month, down by RM5. The new pricing effectively restores the subscription to its pre-October level before last year’s increase. While the rollback may feel familiar, it still marks a welcome reversal for subscribers.

Microsoft has also introduced a new 14-day trial for first-time users. The trial is priced at RM5, after which the standard RM20 monthly fee will apply if users choose to continue. This offers a lower barrier of entry for newcomers who want to sample the service before committing.

Game Pass Ultimate has become too expensive for too many players. Starting today, we’re dropping the price from $29.99 to $22.99/month.

Future Call of Duty titles will no longer join Game Pass Ultimate on day one. They will join this tier the following holiday after launch (about… — Asha (@asha_shar) April 21, 2026

Next Call Of Duty Game No Longer Included At Launch

On the other hand, Microsoft has confirmed a notable change to its release strategy. Starting this year, new Call of Duty titles will no longer launch day one on Game Pass. Instead, entries in the series will arrive on the service roughly a year later, typically during the following holiday season. Existing Call of Duty titles already on Game Pass will remain accessible to subscribers.

“We’ll keep learning and evolving Game Pass to better match what matters to players,” Sharma said in her statement. Meanwhile, perks tied to Game Pass Ultimate remain unchanged. According to Xbox Wire, Ultimate subscribers will continue to receive access to a large catalogue across console and PC, including current Call of Duty titles, in-game benefits, online multiplayer for consoles, and day-one releases from other titles.

Recapping The Xbox PC Game Pass

Launched in 2019, PC Game Pass gives users access to a large library of games through a monthly subscription, often likened to a streaming service model for gaming. The service also bundles EA Play, which expands the catalogue with additional titles from Electronic Arts, though it requires the separate EA app for access.

PC Game Pass officially arrived in Malaysia in 2022 at an initial price of RM15 per month. The fee later increased to RM20 two years on, before undergoing another hike last year. This latest revision brings the pricing back in line with its earlier rate, effectively undoing the most recent increase.

(Source: Microsoft, via Xbox official blog)