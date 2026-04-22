If you are still using an older smartphone or have been delaying software updates, this may be worth noting, especially if you are a Public Bank user. The reason being is that the bank plans to end support for its mobile app on devices running older operating systems later this year.

In an official notice, Public Bank says that it will end MyPB app support for those on iOS 15 or older. This change will go into effect starting 1 September 2026. The company explains that this change is meant to “ensure the continued security and optimal performance of the MyPB app”.

Public Bank is requiring customers to update their devices to at least iOS 16 in order to continue using the app. iPhone users can do this via the Software Update option under the General section in Settings. The Star reports that the requirement also applies to Android users, who need to be on Android 12 or newer if they want to keep using the app.

More banks have started requiring users to update either their apps or operating systems to improve security and reduce the risk of fraudulent transactions recently. For example, Maybank previously required customers to update its app to a newer version to avoid service disruption. Meanwhile, RHB Bank announced earlier this year that it will end support for devices running older operating systems starting 1 June.

It is also worth noting that Public Bank is no stranger to discontinuing older services. If you may recall, the bank phased out its PB Engage MY app in August last year.

(Source: Public Bank, via The Star)