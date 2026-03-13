For most mobile phone users, falling too far behind the latest mobile operating system versions is not usually a concern. But for RHB Bank customers who are holding on to their older devices way past their intended lifespan, it’s something you may need to check. This is because the bank has announced that it will be ending support for its mobile app for older mobile OS versions in a few months.

More specifically, the bank says it is ending support for the RHB Mobile Banking App on Android 10 or older, as well as iOS 15 or older. This will take effect starting 1 June of this year. Once said date rolls around, the app will no longer be usable on devices running those older versions of the OS. That will also mean no financial transactions are possible, as approvals for those rely on the Secure Plus authorisation via the app.

Naturally, to continue using the RHB Mobile Banking App, you’ll need to use a device with an OS version of Android 11 or newer, or iOS 16 or newer. That being said, that’s the bare minimum. The bank recommends customers to use Android 13, iOS 17, or newer. This is simply due to phone makers providing more years of security patches in addition to just OS version grades.

Of course, such a decision is far from exclusive to RHB bank. Last year, CIMB announced the same for its Octo app. At the time, the cutoff point was Android 9 and iOS 14. Earlier in the same year, Maybank announced the same for its MAE app, but specifically cutting off iOS 13 and older.

(Source: RHB)