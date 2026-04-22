ASUS officially announced the availability of two new ROG branded backpacks. These products are the ROG Archer Messenger 14 and Archer Backpack 16.

ROG Archer Messenger 14

Featuring a slingbag design, the Archer Messenger redesigns the form factor for the everyday gamer or road warrior. It has breathable straps designed to relieve pressure off the shoulders, along with a mesh back panel that minimises heat build-up at contact points, providing all-day comfort for the wearer.

The Archer Messenger 14 also makes use of premium Cordura 610D water-repellent fabric, protecting the bag against inclement weather as well as abrasions and scratches. Additionally, there are YKK zippers and a Woojin plastic buckle, ensuring an added level of durability and reliability. Of course, it also sports numerous design accents, including ROG-themed zippers and a dynamic linear aesthetic that further enhances the bag’s pronounced design identity.

Other details include a military-grade Modular Lightweight Load-Carrying Equipment (MOLLE) system, giving users the flexibility to attach pouches and personal items like water bottles to its exterior. Offering room for all the daily essentials, the Archer Messenger 14 includes numerous interior and exterior pockets and a padded laptop compartment. Oh, there’s also a dedicated RFID-blocking pouch for wallets and passports.

The ROG Archer Messenger 14 is already available at all authorised resellers and retails for RM359.

ROG Archer Backpack 16

Moving away from the slingbag form factor, the Archer Backpack 16 is designed for the consumer looking for something a little more rugged, while also holding laptops of the 16-inch form factor, along with other daily essentials. a camera, the laptop’s charging adapter, and a water bottle by the side.

“A zipper expansion layer opens up to provide additional spacious compartments, allowing users to carry more for longer trips. Breathable cushioned shoulder straps and an adjustable chest strap reduce pressure when carrying heavy loads, while a mesh rear panel keeps the back cool to ensure comfort.

Like the Messenger 14, the Archer Backpack 16 features water-repellent Cordura 610D fabric, secure YKK zippers, and a premium Woojin plastic buckle. This versatile backpack proudly showcases its ROG identity with themed-zipper details, and striking dynamic linear aesthetic design elements.”

Like the Archer Messenger 14, the ASUS ROG Archer Backpack 16 is already available and retails for RM499.

(Source: ASUS [1] [2])