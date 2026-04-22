The Razer Atlas, the brand’s first glass mouse pad, launched back in 2023. It was an intriguing entry to be sure, though it’s definitely not a case of form over function. Though in testing, it did feel more like a control mat than a speed mat despite the hard surface, which is usually the norm for the brand. But if there was any mouse pad that needed a Pro update, I wouldn’t have pegged the Atlas to be the one. And yet, here we are, with the launch of the Razer Atlas Pro.

Of course, there are some changes to justify the Pro suffix. For one, the videogames peripheral maker says it’s thinner than before. In fact, the company claims that it’s the thinnest glass mouse pad out there for now, measuring in at 1.9mm. This includes the rubber base, so if you’re looking for the thickness of the glass alone, it’s down to 1.1mm. Which is quite the profile reduction, considering the original Atlas measured in at 5mm, base included.

That mass was transferred to its surface area instead, now measuring 500 x 400mm, over the original 450 x 400 mm. It does end up looking less square-ish than the original, but this still means needing more space than before. Though for setups that can accommodate it, it’s an even better showpiece now. You’ll still likely have to wipe it down frequently though.

Beyond that, the glass surface itself is pretty familiar, with the two-micrometer texturing making a return. Razer did not say if the texturing is any different on the Atlas Pro than on the original, so chances are it will feel familiar to use as well. As in, there’s enough friction for it to serve as a Control mat, despite the brand’s intention. Also returning are the edges so you don’t hurt yourself while gaming.

What is new though is the claim of a 9H hardness rating on the Mohs scale. Razer never made such claims about the original Atlas, so it’s unclear if this is more of the same, or an actual Pro improvement. For what it’s worth, despite two-and-a-half years of use, there has not been a scratch on the Atlas we reviewed, so there’s that.

Of course, these improvements all come at a price. And as it turns out, that price is RM100, as the Razer Atlas Pro has a RM599 price tag. As before, it comes in either black or white, and neither colour comes at a premium over the other.