Gaming peripheral brand Razer has made a few previous announcements of Faker Edition products. These were, as the name suggests, made in partnership with the League of Legends player who is also sponsored by the company. The company has more recently announced a full collection rather than bits and pieces of one. Though this time, with with the Counter-Strike player NiKo in mind. As a related aside, the brand says that NiKo has signed with Team Razer for a year.

But more importantly, the Razer NiKo Collection of peripherals all share the same design motif that’s best described as a greyscale wildfire. While it’s a good enough look on some items, on others it looks too busy to the point of clutter. Somewhere above said fire is the gamer’s signature, wherever it can be squeezed into view.

A Complete Set For Any Gamer

The whole of the collection consists of essentially the complete set for any serious PC gamer. Each individual peripheral is also represented by the latest model. For the keyboard, we’re looking at the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8KHz NiKo Edition. Nothing new over the standard edition keyboard though. That said, considering it was only launched in October last year, it’s essentially the most advanced keyboard the brand has to offer. And the priciest, as the standard TKL model already costs RM1,099. With the NiKo Edition coat of paint, it now costs RM1,229.

It’s much the same story as the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro NiKo Edition. Also launched last year, but this time in July, it is currently the newest of the brand’s gaming headsets. Fittingly, these come with 12 EQ profiles for popular FPS titles. Once again, the esports player special edition coat of paint comes at a premium, bringing its price up to RM1,329.

Arguably the most important piece for an FPS gamer is the mouse. And for this category there’s the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro NiKo Edition. As before, until the brand announces a new mouse, this is the latest and greatest the brand has to offer. And as many of the company’s mice start to offer optical switches on the two main buttons, the DeathAdder V4 Pro takes it a step further by giving the scroll wheel the same upgrade. It already costs a premium as it is at RM799, but with the special edition layer on top it now costs RM869.

The Odd Standout

Finally, we get to the Razer Gigantus V2 Pro NiKo Edition which is a bit of a weird one. On one hand, the base Gigantus V2 is hardly the latest among mousepads, but rather a refresh of the tried and true no-nonsense soft mat. Though for probably the same reason, it’s the one that has gotten the most special editions of any mouse mat.

But on the other, it’s the only known Pro model of its kind, meaning there’s no standard edition yet. It’s also slightly larger than the standard version’s Large size, measuring in at 500 x 480 mm. Either way though, being a special edition, and a Pro model, it costs RM329. This means it costs more than the normal mat, even in its 3XL size. It’s also the only one that says “Notify Me” rather than “Add to Cart” on the Razer Online Store.