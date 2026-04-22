Apple has officially announced that Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available in Malaysia. Built in collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, the feature enables businesses to accept contactless payments directly on an iPhone, including credit and debit cards and Apple Pay, as well as other digital wallets.

According to Apple’s press release, Tap to Pay on iPhone works on iPhone 11 or later running the latest version of iOS. Merchants can accept payments via supported apps, with customers just tapping their contactless card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or digital wallet on the merchant’s device. NFC handles the transaction, so no extra hardware is needed, although card acceptance and transaction limits may vary depending on the payment provider.

The tech giant says it is working with leading payment platforms and app developers across the payments and commerce industry to roll out Tap to Pay on iPhone. It adds that these partners can integrate the feature into their iOS apps, making it easier for merchants to perform transactions.

Further, the document mentions that ADAPTIS, Fiuu, HitPay, Stripe, and Zoho are the first payment platforms in the country to introduce Tap to Pay on iPhone to their merchants. Those interested in the feature can check it out at the Apple Store in The Exchange TRX.

Apple says it is working with payment platforms and app developers to roll out Tap to Pay on iPhone, with partners able to integrate the feature directly into their iOS apps for merchants. In Malaysia, ADAPTIS, Fiuu, HitPay, Stripe, and Zoho are among the first to support the feature. If you want to see it in action, the company says that Tap to Pay on iPhone will be coming soon for checkout at the Apple Store at The Exchange TRX.

Besides Apple Pay and other digital wallets, the feature also supports contactless credit and debit cards from major payment networks in Malaysia. These include American Express, JCB, Mastercard, MyDebit, UnionPay, and Visa.

Apple is also putting a strong emphasis on privacy, noting that Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the same security technology as Apple Pay. Apple encrypts and processes transactions using the Secure Element and does not know what the person is purchasing or who the buyer is.

The company also says it does not store card numbers or transaction data on the device or its servers, keeping both customer and merchant details private. However, in certain cases, such as Store and Forward mode, the iPhone temporarily stores encrypted card details.

(Source: Apple press release)