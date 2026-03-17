Seemingly out of the blue, Apple has announced the AirPods Max 2, the first major update to its flagship over-ear headphones since the original model debuted in 2020. The new model brings an updated chipset and several new features, although the external design remains largely unchanged.

A notable update is Apple’s H2 chip, the same processor introduced with the newer AirPods Pro models. According to the company, the chip enables significantly improved active noise cancellation (ANC), with the company claiming the AirPods Max 2 are 1.5 times more effective at blocking ambient noise compared to their predecessor.

The H2 chip also unlocks several new software-driven features. Among them is Adaptive Audio, which dynamically balances between transparency and noise cancellation depending on your surroundings. There is also Conversation Awareness, which automatically lowers the volume of your media and increases transparency when the headphones detect that you are speaking.

Another addition is Live Translation, which uses the headphones alongside an iPhone to translate spoken conversations between languages in real time. Apple notes that this feature may not be available in all regions or languages.

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Beyond software improvements, the AirPods Max 2 receive some hardware updates as well. Apple has added Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and a new high-dynamic range amplifier, which the company says delivers cleaner audio and improved spatial audio performance. A new camera remote function is also included, allowing users to press the digital crown to trigger the iPhone’s camera shutter.

Despite the internal changes, the overall design of the headphones remains identical to the original AirPods Max. They still feature the same aluminium earcups and mesh headband, along with a 20-hour battery life rating with ANC enabled. Charging continues to take place through a USB-C port, which can also be used to listen to 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio when connected via cable.

Apple has confirmed that the AirPods Max 2 will be available for pre-order in Malaysia starting 25 March, with shipments expected to begin in early April. Pricing for the new model starts at RM2,299, which is RM100 cheaper than the launch price of the original AirPods Max when they first arrived in 2020. Meanwhile, colour options include Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Orange.

AirPods Max vs AirPods Max 2



Active Noise Cancellation

– Max: Standard ANC

– Max 2: Up to 1.5× more effective ANC

Adaptive Audio

– Max: Not available

– Max 2: Supported

Conversation Awareness

– Max: Not available

– Max 2: Supported

Live Translation

– Max: Not available

– Max 2: Supported (region dependent)

Bluetooth

– Max: Bluetooth 5.0

– Max 2: Bluetooth 5.3

Amplifier

– Max: Standard amplifier

– Max 2: High-dynamic range amplifier

Battery Life

– Max & Max 2: Up to 20 hours with ANC

(Source: Apple [official website])