Maybank has announced that it will relocate its head office from Menara Maybank to Merdeka 118, with the move set to take effect on 6 May 2026. The transition marks a significant shift for the bank, which has long been associated with its Jalan Tun Perak headquarters.

Completed in November 2023 and officially opened in January 2024, Merdeka 118 stands at 678.9 metres, making it the tallest building in Malaysia and the second tallest globally after the Burj Khalifa. Its design features a distinctive diamond-patterned glass facade, with a silhouette inspired by Tunku Abdul Rahman during the declaration of independence on 31 August 1957. Maybank installed its signage on the tower in September last year.

Maybank Subsidiaries Also Shifting Over To New HQ

Maybank said it will occupy 33 floors within Merdeka 118, accommodating around 7,000 employees. The new premises will also feature a dedicated entrance for employees, customers and visitors.

Several subsidiaries, including Maybank Islamic Berhad and Maybank Investment Bank Berhad, will relocate to the new headquarters on a staggered basis. Following the move, Maybank’s registered address will be updated to Level 70, Menara Merdeka 118, Presint Merdeka 118, 50118 Kuala Lumpur.

Menara Maybank To Remain Operational

Despite the relocation, Maybank confirmed that its Kuala Lumpur main branch at Menara Maybank will continue to operate as usual. Customers with accounts tied to the branch will not be affected by the move until further notice.

For the uninitiated, construction of Menara Maybank began in 1984 on the site of a former colonial-era Sessions Court building. The tower was completed in 1987 and officially opened in 1988.

Its design features two interlocking square-based blocks, with slanted rooflines that create a distinctive silhouette said to be inspired by an upward-pointing sheathed keris. Prior to the rise of newer skyscrapers in Kuala Lumpur, Menara Maybank once held the title of the tallest building in both the city and the country.

While it no longer carries that distinction, it remains a recognisable part of the Kuala Lumpur skyline. As an interesting tidbit, the building’s design also inspired Jadyn’s Tower in the video game SimCity 3000 Unlimited, albeit with some modifications.

(Source: Maybank, via Facebook)