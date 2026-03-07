Maybank has responded to our queries regarding the MAE incident earlier this week which saw some users locked out of their accounts. According to the bank, the Challenge Questions (CQ) prompted during transactions are part of an existing security mechanism designed to counter scam activities.

The clarification follows the disruption on 4 March 2026, when customers reported being unexpectedly prompted with CQs while attempting QR-based payments through the MAE app. Some users said they were unable to answer the questions correctly. As a result, their online banking access was temporarily deactivated.

Maybank says the CQ feature acts as an additional layer of security verification. According to the bank, such questions are typically introduced during the onboarding process. It noted that they can also be triggered later as part of its fraud prevention framework.

Triggered By Fraud Monitoring Systems

When asked whether the prompts would become a permanent requirement for QR-based payments, Maybank did not provide a direct answer. The bank was also asked whether the 4 March incident was caused by a bug or a temporary trial. However, it instead explained that the Challenge Questions were triggered by its fraud monitoring system.

According to Maybank, the system continuously evaluates current fraud rules and monitors evolving scam patterns. The prompts can therefore be triggered as part of a real-time, risk-based authentication process. The bank says this approach helps ensure that customer accounts remain protected against unauthorised activity.

From our own recent checks, the MAE app no longer appears to trigger CQs when using the QR Pay feature. Maybank has not confirmed whether the prompts were intentionally removed. It is also unclear whether the risk conditions that triggered them have since subsided.

Customer Support Complaints Continue

Hai Nabil, selamat sejahtera. Sebarang kesulitan amat dikesali. Berkenaan dengan isu anda, kami menghargai jika anda boleh DM (Direct Message) kami untuk bantuan lanjut. Terima kasih. — Maybank (@MyMaybank) March 7, 2026

Another concern raised by customers involved difficulties contacting the bank’s support hotline to regain access to their accounts. Several users claimed their calls were disconnected before they could reach a customer service representative. These complaints surfaced widely on social media platforms.

When asked if the issue had been resolved, Maybank again avoided giving a direct response. Instead, it stated that its Maybank Group Customer Care (MGCC) channels remain fully operational. The bank also said its support team is available via hotline, as well as through its official Facebook and X accounts.

Despite the assurance, some customers continue to report that they are unable to reach the hotline. Based on our observation, Maybank’s social media team appears to respond more quickly. Affected users may therefore have better luck sending direct messages through the bank’s Facebook or X channels.

Other Problems Have Surfaced

Pihak kami sedang berusaha untuk menyelesaikan isu ini secepat mungkin. Kami amat menghargai kesabaran dan pemahaman anda. Terima kasih. [2] — Maybank (@MyMaybank) March 6, 2026

Hi, salam sejahtera. Segala kesulitan amat dikesali. Anda tidak perlu bimbang, kami akan membantu anda. Kami hargai sekiranya anda boleh kongsikan nama penuh dan nombor telefon melalui 'DM' (Direct Message) bagi semakan lanjut. Terima kasih. — Maybank (@MyMaybank) March 6, 2026

Unfortunately, that was not the end of the problems. Just yesterday, customers began reporting another issue involving the MAE app. Some users said the app displayed a notice stating that certain services were temporarily unavailable.

The message also indicated that a temporary transaction limit had been imposed. One user highlighted the prompt on X while questioning the situation. Based on our checks at the time of writing, the notice appears to have been removed and services seem to be functioning normally.

Nevertheless, the series of incidents suggests that Maybank has had a difficult week with its digital banking services. Without clearer communication, customers are still left wondering what actually went wrong.