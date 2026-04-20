During MWC 2026, nubia showcased the newest additions to its range of gaming smartphones, the Neo 5 series. At the time, the brand announced that it will bring the phones to global markets, starting with Southeast Asia. And just as promised, the company has opened pre-orders for the devices.

In Malaysia, two models are up for grabs. These include the vanilla Neo 5 and the more souped up Neo 5 GT. It is worth noting that while a third variant was recently launched in the Philippines, this one is not available on our shores.

Neo 5

Starting with the base Neo 5, it sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Aside from that, the phone packs dual stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra, as well as shoulder triggers with a 550Hz touch sampling rate. Of course, the rear panel features RGB lighting. Rounding things off is an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Internally, the phone equips a Unisoc T9300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Keeping the device powered is a 6,050mAh battery with support for 45W charging and bypass charging. On the software side, the handset runs on Android 16 via MyOS 16.

For photography, the Neo 5 equips a 50MP main camera on the rear. This is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the front is equipped with a 16MP selfie snapper.

Neo 5 GT

nubia already revealed this model’s specifications last month, but in case you missed it, here’s a quick refresher. The Neo 5 GT comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Of course, the phone also gets 550Hz shoulder triggers and RGB lighting. In addition to this, the device boasts a built-in cooling fan.

Under the hood, the gaming phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. This gets paired with 12GB of RAM and your choice of either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Additionally, the handset packs a 6,210mAh battery with 80W charging and bypass charging. Like its vanilla sibling, the phone runs on MyOS 16.

On the imaging end, it gets a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. For the selfie enthusiasts, the device comes with a 16MP front camera.

Pricing and pre-order perks

As mentioned earlier, the two phones are currently available for pre-order until 30 April 2026. Those interested in getting them can head over to the brand’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

The regular Neo 5 has a retail price of RM1,299, but during the pre-order period, customers can get it for RM1,199. As for the Neo 5 GT, the 256GB model is priced at RM1,799, while the 512GB variant will set you back RM1,999. Those pre-ordering either version of the GT can get a free gift box worth RM897. Of course, this is subject to stock availability.

(Source: ZTE Malaysia via Facebook)