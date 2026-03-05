MWC 2026 brings a slew of new products. Among them is the next iteration of the nubia Neo range, the Neo 5 series. Headlining the new generation is the Neo 5 GT, which boasts an active cooling fan. According to the phone maker, the Neo 5 GT is the only device in its segment to come with this feature. The gaming-focused smartphone is meant for tech-savvy Gen Z consumers, and of course, young gamers.

The handset sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Moreover, the screen has a touch sampling rate of 3,049Hz. In addition to this, the device features 550Hz shoulder triggers with sub-5.5ms latency. As with any other gaming phone, it sports RGB lighting on the rear. Rounding things off is an IP64 dating for dust and water resistance.

For internals, the Neo 5 GT packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. Powering the phone is a 6,210mAh battery with 80W charging and bypass charging. Aside from the cooling fan, the device features a 29,508mm² cooling area for heat management.

Other gaming focused features include the AI Game Space 5.0, with the AI Copilot Demi 2.0 serving as a gaming coach. Naturally, other AI functions are on board, including AI Memory, AI Scam Alert, AI Image and Text Generation, and AI Translate. On the imaging end, the nubia Neo 5 GT gets a 50MP AI triple rear camera, plus a 16MP front snapper.

According to the company, the Neo 5 GT will be coming to global markets alongside the base Neo 5 and the Neo 5 Max soon. The vanilla version will retail for EUR299 (~RM1,370), while the GT model will cost EUR399 (~RM1,829). Apparently, Southeast Asia will be the first region to get the phones this month.

While the brand has not confirmed a local launch yet, the Neo 5 GT is already on the SIRIM database. So, it probably won’t be a long wait until the phone reaches our shores. That said, it is unclear whether its siblings will be tagging along.

(Source: nubia, ZTE)