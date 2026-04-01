Insta360 has introduced a new mobile photography accessory called the Snap Selfie Screen, designed to improve how users shoot selfies and videos with their smartphone’s rear camera. The device comes in two variants: a standard version and another equipped with a built-in ring light for additional illumination control.

The Snap Selfie Screen features a 3.5-inch display module that magnetically attaches to the back of a smartphone. It connects via USB-C, enabling plug-and-play functionality without requiring a separate battery or charging. The base model is just 7.3mm thick, making it relatively slim and portable, while compatibility extends across both iOS and Android devices.

The accessory enables real-time 4K image preview through a wired connection, which provides a more stable and smoother feed compared to wireless alternatives. It also integrates with native camera controls, letting users adjust exposure, switch modes, and apply filters directly via the touchscreen, alongside a one-tap mirroring feature.

Insta360 says the Snap Selfie Screen also works with third-party photography and editing apps. This allows users to pair the higher image quality of rear cameras with software-based filters and enhancements, expanding creative flexibility for content creation.

1 of 3 - +

The higher-end variant, known as the Snap Selfie Screen with Light, adds a built-in AMIRO ring light surrounding the display. It supports three colour temperature settings and five brightness levels, giving users more precise lighting control for different shooting conditions.

1 of 3 - +

Both versions include a protective flap that covers the display when not in use. When attached, this flap can also wrap around to partially shield the front of the phone, though coverage is limited due to size constraints. It is also worth noting that the device does not include a built-in battery and must remain connected via USB-C to function. Additionally, the included magnetic ring does not support MagSafe or any wireless charging standards.

The Snap Selfie Screen is not officially available in Malaysia for now, but it can be ordered through Insta360’s online store, which ships locally. Pricing starts at US$82 (~RM330) for the base model, while the version with the integrated ring light is priced at US$92 (~RM371).

(Source: Insta360 [official website])