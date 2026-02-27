Amazfit has officially rolled out the Active 3 Premium smartwatch globally, and yes, this includes the Malaysian market too. As the name suggests, it belongs to the same lineup as the Active Max and serves as the successor to 2025’s Active 2 Premium.

This may come as a surprise to some, as the company did not formally announce or even tease the product until today. However, rumours began circulating in early February 2026, after someone discovered references to the device in the Zepp app’s source code.

First up, the Active 3 Premium features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass. The screen offers a 466 × 466 resolution and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The watch’s body uses a stainless steel frame and includes four buttons. The wearable also resists water up to 50 metres.

Although the company did not specify the device’s battery capacity, it claims the watch can last up to 12 days under typical use. Much like its Active Max counterpart, the Active 3 Premium also features 4GB of storage. This allows users to store podcasts for listening on the go, as well as maps for planning running routes.

On that note, the company alleges that the watch can give turn-by-turn navigation with the aid of five-satellite positioning systems. Moreover, the watch can also do automatic rerouting, help users search points of interest, and do point-to-point route planning.

The Active 3 Premium includes built-in running workouts and Zepp Coach training plans, and it can even help manage your gear, according to the company. The company also claims that the watch has over 170 sports modes.

As usual, the watch is capable of tracking all your key metrics in real time, such as HRV, VO2 max, sleep, and more. Users can later review these metrics in the Zepp app.

Additionally, the watch features a built-in speaker and microphone that you can use for Bluetooth calls. Furthermore, It also features the Zepp Flow voice assistant, which lets users control the wearable with their voice in addition to speech-to-text replies, but the latter of the two is only available for Android devices.

Lastly, the watch supports music controls, notifications, camera control on iOS, quick replies on Android, and NFC. The Active 3 Premium can also sync data with Strava, TrainingPeaks, Runna, Intervals.icu, Apple Health, and Google Fit.

As mentioned earlier, the Active 3 Premium is now available in Malaysia, and it retails for RM749. It comes in three different colourways: Apex Silver, Aero White, and Atlas Blue. Those interested can purchase the wearable via the company’s official website as well as its official Shopee and Lazada pages.

(Source: Amazfit UK, Amazfit Malaysia)