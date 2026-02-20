The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra launched back in 2023 as a premium rugged smartwatch. Now, the brand has released its successor. The T-Rex Ultra 2 boasts a tough, scratch-resistant design with improved battery life and more navigation tools.

Starting with the display, the smartwatch sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen protected by sapphire glass. This panel has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, which is a major improvement over its precursor. Moreover, the wearable’s bezel and case back incorporate Grade 5 titanium for durability.

The T-Rex Ultra 2 also comes with a 10 ATM water resistance rating, allowing the device to withstand dives up to 45m below the surface. In addition to this, there is a low temperature mode that allows the watch to remain functional at temperatures as low as -30°C.

It also packs a built-in dual-mode flashlight with adjustable brightness. A low-interference green light allows for clear viewing when wearing night vision goggles, while Boost Mode provides more visibility at night. For emergencies, there is an SOS signal functionality. Other features include a mic and speaker for Bluetooth calls and audible alerts.

1 of 5 - +

Aside from that, it gets the usual fare of health and fitness trackers, including heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, and sleep monitoring. Additionally, it features over 180 sports modes. Meanwhile, dual-band GPS and six satellite systems offer precise positioning. This is further enhanced by a suite of navigation tools like full-colour preloaded maps. Wearers can also get detailed information such as elevation lines and contour maps from the Zepp app. Other capabilities include offline route planning up to 100km, points of interest search, checkpoint alerts, and automatic rerouting.

According to Amazfit, the T-Rex Ultra 2 has a battery life of up to 30 days in smartwatch mode. This is an upgrade from the 20 days of the preceding model. The brand also claims that the watch can offer more than 50 hours of GPS tracking. Finally, the wearable comes with 64GB of storage for saving maps, music, and other activities.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 is currently available for purchase via the company’s official website, as well as its online stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. The heavy duty smartwatch retails for RM2,399.

However, from now until 23 February 2026, customers can get the watch at a slightly cheaper price of RM2,299. At the same time, the brand is offering free gifts with each purchase during the limited promotion period. These include an Amazfit T-shirt, a tumbler bottle and an additional one-year extended warranty. Naturally, the offer is subject to stock availability.

(Source: Amazfit press release)