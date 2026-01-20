Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will offer two-day free Komuter rides, along with special non-stop operations for four days in conjunction with Thaipusam this 1 February 2026. This was revealed by Transport Minister Anthony Loke today during a press conference at KL Sentral.

The free Komuter service will commence from midnight on 31 January until 11.59pm on 1 February, with an Automatic Gate Control (AGC) system for checkout scanning. Loke says KTMB will operate 609 trips over this period, covering the Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang (302 trips) and Batu Caves – Port Klang (165 trips), as well as Tanjong Malim – KL Sentral (142 trips) routes. A total of 28 Komuter stations will operate 24 hours a day during this period.

Loke adds that KTMB will also provide eight additional Electric Train Service (ETS) trips from 29 January to 3 February. These will cover routes including JB Sentral – Butterworth, JB Sentral – KL Sentral, KL Sentral – Ipoh – KL Sentral, and KL Sentral – Butterworth – KL Sentral. A total of 10,080 tickers will be available for these services

Apart from train services, the transport minister says Prasarana Malaysia Berhad will offer free shuttle bus services in Kuala Lumpur and Penang. In KL, a total of 30 buses will operate from Pasar Seni, Gombak LRT and Kampung Batu MRT to Batu Caves every 10 minutes, whereas 12 free shuttle buses in Penang will operate from the ferry terminal to Adventist. On that note, a 53-hour free ferry service will also be available starting 31 January.

Meanwhile, it is revealed that BAS.MY will offer additional free bus services in Johor Bahru, Seremban, Ipoh, Kota Setar, and Sungai Petani. According to Loke, a total of 169 buses will be deployed to key Thaipusam locations.

(Source: Bernama)