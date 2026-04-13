The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is encouraging the public to make full use of its digital platforms for transactions, as rising fuel prices continue to put pressure on daily expenses. The agency says shifting to online services can help motorists cut down on unnecessary travel, while also improving overall service efficiency.

JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said the agency is monitoring the current global situation, particularly ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted fuel supply and driven up prices. He noted that these external factors have had a direct impact on the public, making cost-saving measures more relevant than ever.

JPJ’s Official Portal And MyJPJ App

At present, a total of 33 transaction types are available through JPJ’s official portal, while another 16 can be carried out via the MyJPJ application. The department is urging users to rely on these platforms for services that do not require physical verification or presence. JPJ added that it will continue expanding its digital offerings to provide more efficient and transparent public services.

According to Aedy Fadly, JPJ’s “services at your fingertips” approach allows users to complete various transactions without visiting physical counters. He explained that this not only improves convenience but also helps reduce fuel usage, save time, and minimise congestion at JPJ branches nationwide.

Recapping Recent Developments

On a somewhat related note, JPJ in January announced that it would phase out physical road tax slip printing starting 1 February 2026, moving fully towards digital road tax displays via MyJPJ. The change marked a significant step in reducing reliance on physical documentation, while further reinforcing the agency’s push for a more streamlined, digital experience.

Meanwhile, JPJ announced last month that it will postpone the implementation of MyDigital ID as the sole login method for the MyJPJ mobile app to 1 May 2026. The rollout has already been pushed back multiple times, having been initially scheduled for February before being delayed to March and now to the aforementioned date.

(Source: JPJ [Facebook], via Bernama)