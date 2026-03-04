Among the plethora of new devices Apple decided to throw at us all at once today, the fruit company announced two new Studio Display Monitors. This includes a standard Display and a Display XDR model.

Starting with the standard Studio Display, the monitor is a 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2,880) Retina panel, with a 600 nits peak brightness and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Just like previous Apple Displays, this model has True Tone colour accuracy and can be fitted with a nano-texture panel. Built into the top bezel is a 12MP Centre Stage camera with Desk View.

Also built into the Studio Display are six high-fidelity speakers, supported with force-cancelling woofers and studio quality three-microphone array. For connectivity, the Studio Display has four USB-C ports; two are Thunderbolt 5, with one for upstream for host (with 96W host charging), and one downstream for connecting high speed accessories, or if you’re planning on daisy chaining multiple displays together. The other two are standard USB-C ports, supporting downlink and uplink speeds of up to 10Gb/s, but also for connecting peripherals or your external storage.

Pricing for the Apple Studio Display starts at RM6,499 for the standard glass edition, while the models with Nano-texture glass retails at RM7,699.

Moving on to the Studio Display XDR, the monitor is virtually identical to the standard model, save for the fact that it uses Apple’s XDR panel technology, which is technically a Mini LED panel with 2,304 dimming zones.

As it is a Mini LED panel, it’s also got a higher peak brightness of 1,000 nits in SDR mode, and 2,000 nits in HDR mode. Additionally, it has a higher 120Hz refresh rate, plus Adaptive Sync.

Pricing for the Studio Display XDR starts at RM13,499 for the standard model, while the SKU with the Nano-texture glass panel retails for RM14,999. Both the standard and XDR models will be available from 9 March onwards.

(Source: Apple [1] [2])