Samsung is now taking preorders for its G80SH Odyssey OLED 2026 OLED gaming monitor lineup, in conjunction with the 4.4 double-digit sale for the month of April. The preorder began on 4 April and will continue until 28 April.

The preorders include three Odyssey OLED models: the 32-inch G73SH, as well as the 27-inch and 32-inch models of the G80SH. The G73SH is already available and is a dual-resolution monitor. Specifically, the monitor can switch between the 4K with a 165Hz refresh rate and FHD but at a higher refresh rate of 330Hz. The size of the this monitor is standard at 32-inch, and it has a GTG response time of 0.03ms.

The OLED monitor is a flat panel, and uses the standard aspect ratio of 16:9, with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. Additionally, the monitor is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and HDR10+ Gaming certified, and is also a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor. Ports-wise, it has a DisplayPort 1.4 port, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone jack.

Moving on, the G80SH is the star of this show. As mentioned, it comes in both 27-inch and 32-inch flavours. Besides that size difference, the specs of the Odyssey monitor remain the same. That includes the same 4K display, the same 240Hz variable refresh rate, the same 0.03ms GTG response time, and the same flat OLED panel.

On that note, the OLED panel is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and HDR10+ Gaming certified, and has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Ports-wise, the Odyssey G80SH comes with one DisplayPort 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB-C port for 98W PD charging, two USB-A 3.2 Gn1 ports, and a headphone jack.

Pricing starts at RM4,599 for the Odyssey G73SH, while pricing for the G80SH is set at RM5,499 for the 27-inch model and RM5,999 for the 32-incher. While Samsung isn’t offering a discount for either, but it is offering a soundbar with each purchase of its gaming monitors, worth up to RM999. Below are the offers:

Monitor Model Size RRP Free Gift (RM) Exclusive platform G80SH 32″ RM5,999 B450 Soundbar worth RM999 Samsung Online Store G80SH 27″ RM5,499 B450 Soundbar worth RM999 Samsung Online Store G73SH 32″ RM4,599 T420 Soundbar worth RM649 Shopee exclusive

For more information, you can head over to the official Samsung product pages, which we’ve provided in the source below.

(Source: Samsung [1] [2])