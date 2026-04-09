Sony has announced a new initiative called “The Playerbase” via the PlayStation Blog, aimed at bringing fans directly into its games. At its core, the programme functions more like a curated contest than a public feature, with interested participants required to go through an application and selection process.

The company will evaluate the shortlisted candidates and then choose a single participant for the initial rollout. The selected fan will then undergo a full-body scan in Los Angeles, allowing them to appear in-game, starting with Gran Turismo 7, with potential plans for the initiative to expand to other titles in the future.

For Gran Turismo 7 specifically, the programme will give the selected participant a limited-time appearance as an in-game character portrait, matching how the game typically presents individuals. The winner will also design a custom fantasy logo and a vehicle livery that the game will feature. That said, Sony has yet to clarify how it plans to use the full-body scan beyond this implementation.

Those interested in joining need to complete a questionnaire that asks for basic personal details such as name, age, email address, and country of origin. Applicants will also need to submit a written response of up to 1,000 words explaining how PlayStation has impacted their lives, along with the option to include additional supporting information if they wish. Afterwards, the company will invite a select number of participants for a video interview before selecting its final candidate.

As per the official rule page, Sony will select a “Provisional Grand Prize Winner” and two runner-ups on or around 15 June 2026. The rules continue by saying that “The Provisional Grand Prize Winner and Runner-Ups will receive a communication from the Sponsor or Promotion Entities which will be sent to the email address associated with their PS Account to inform them of their potential win (‘Round Three Notification’). The Provisional Grand Prize Winner and Runner-Ups must respond to the Round Three Notification within five (5) days from when the notification was sent.”

The initiative is currently open to selected regions worldwide, and fortunately, Malaysia is one of the eligible countries. If you’d like to throw your hat in the ring, you can do so here; be sure you read the rules as well so you know what you’re getting into.

(Source: PlayStation [Blog], [Rules])